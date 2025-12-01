Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

It’s Time to Deck the Halls this year 

It’s Time to Deck the Halls this year
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deck the Halls! Here to share more about this year’s event benefiting Hanover Safe Place is Carolyn Peart. Join in the fun at Hanover Arts & Activities Center in Ashland on Sunday, December 7th. Check out their website for more information. 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!