It’s Tab Time! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- America’s mom has made her Virginia This Morning debut! Andrias sat down with actress, author, and social media personality, Tabitha Brown to speak about her new show, “Tab Time”! For more information on Tabitha and her new show, visit her website.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:54:34-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- America’s mom has made her Virginia This Morning debut! Andrias sat down with actress, author, and social media personality, Tabitha Brown to speak about her new show, “Tab Time”! For more information on Tabitha and her new show, visit her website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.