It’s not too late! Enroll for the Spring semester at Bryant and Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s never too late to take the leap and further your education! Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares her insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton. The new semester began on Wednesday, May 4th but there’s still time to register through Bryant & Stratton’s Rapid Registration Days. For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website , Facebook , or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

