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IRS Penalty Refund Could Put Money Back in Your Pocket — Here’s How

One Bridge Advisors
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Millions of American taxpayers may be entitled to an IRS penalty refund totaling an estimated $300 billion after the agency failed to waive late fees and penalties during the COVID‑19 emergency order (2020–mid‑2023).

That’s where OneBridge Advisors comes in. Founded in 2022 by CEO Dean Francis, the firm identifies eligible refunds and handles the filing process.

Visit OneBridgeAdvisors.com and submit your information securely. Connect with them via phone at 804-402-4905 or visit in-office at 16112 Scottwood Rd in Midlothian, VA.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ONEBRIDGE ADVISORS*}

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