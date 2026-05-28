Invest 529 Savings Program – Save for Education & Celebrate Invest 529 Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Invest 529 is Virginia’s flexible, tax-advantaged savings program, helping families prepare for future education expenses. Whether for four-year colleges, trade schools, or K-12, Invest 529 offers savings you can use for tuition, textbooks, computers, room and board, and more. Early planning makes a difference—start with small, regular contributions and involve family and friends!

To celebrate Invest 529 Day, open a new account between May 29 and the end of the month and receive a $25 contribution from Invest 529 as part of their Smart Start giveaway. Every dollar saved is one less dollar borrowed! Learn more about the program, its benefits, and how to get started at Invest529.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INVEST529*}

