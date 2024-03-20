Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

International Happiness Day 

Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:01:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Taanvi Arekapudi, best selling author, joined us live to share her tips for International Happiness Day. For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!