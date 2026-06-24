Inside the New Issue of R•Home Magazine — A Celebration of Stunning Renovations

RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest issue of R•Home Magazine is all about transformation — from simple cosmetic upgrades to complete reimaginings of beloved spaces. Managing Editor Susan Morgan stopped by to share highlights from this renovation-themed edition, which showcases homes redesigned to meet evolving lifestyles, personal stories, and modern needs.

This issue celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and personal stories behind each project — reminding us that great homes evolve with their owners.

R•Home Offices: 1910 Byrd Avenue, Suite 100, Richmond, VA

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}