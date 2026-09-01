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“I Cancervive” Gala celebrates Cancer survivors through music, fashion & community

I Cancervive presented by Our Laughter in the Rain
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Our Laughter in the Rain gala, themed “I Cancervive,” returns on Sunday, September 13th at the Hilton Short Pump to honor and uplift cancer survivors, thrivers, and their families.

The celebration begins with a pampering session at 5:15 p.m., followed by the main program from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy:

  • Live music and entertainment
  • Inspirational stories from survivors
  • A fashion show presented with Dillard’s

Many of the evening’s models are cancer survivors themselves, including participants currently undergoing treatment. Organizers say the inclusion of children in the show is meant to inspire hope and perspective for all attendees.

RSVP required by email at:ourlaughterintherain@yahoo.com

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