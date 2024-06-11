Hurricane Preparedness

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Ian Giammanco, Lead Research Meteorologist at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety joined us with a few tips to protect our homes this hurricane season. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Ian Giammanco, Lead Research Meteorologist at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety joined us with a few tips to protect our homes this hurricane season. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.