RICHMOND, Va. -- HumanKind is helping Richmond-area residents overcome transportation barriers through its Ways to Work program, which offers fair-interest vehicle loans to people who may not qualify for traditional financing or could otherwise face predatory lending rates. Timely loan payments can also help participants build credit and strengthen their financial stability.

Community members can also support Ways to Work through HumanKind’s annual spring golf tournament, scheduled for April 22nd at Magnolia Green, as well as volunteer, donation and monthly giving opportunities.

More Information

Website: HumanKind – Ways to Work

Facebook: Search “Humankind Ways to Work”

Address: 908 North Thompson Street, Richmond, VA

Phone: 434-845-5944

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HUMANKIND*}