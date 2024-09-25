How you can help save Virginia Repertory Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. -- Theaters across the country are struggling to regain pre-pandemic audiences and deal with rising costs. Virginia Repertory Theatre says it is in financial crisis and needs immediate help from the community, government and foundations to survive. Klaus Schuller, managing director, visited the show to share more about the Theatre's appeal for support and plan to restore financial stability, program innovative productions and become a true community partner. Click here for more information and to help.
