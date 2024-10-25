How to talk to your teen about safe driving

RICHMOND, Va. -- National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 20 to 26. It’s a time to encourage parents to talk to their kids about being careful on the roads. David Reich of The National Road Safety Foundation shared some ways your family can start the conversation. Click here for their free toolkit, ‘Passport to Safe Driving: Helpful Driving Tips for Teens + Adults.’
