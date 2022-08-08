Watch Now
How to “Recession-Proof” Your Career

Dan Mason, Nationally Recognized Career &amp; Life Transition Coach, shares his tips to recession-proof your career.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With signs of recession looming, many are concerned about job stability and security. Dan Mason, Nationally Recognized Career & Life Transition Coach, shares his tips to recession-proof your career. For more information on Dan and Creative Soul Coaching, visit his website. 

