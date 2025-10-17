Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to make Callicoon Kitchen’s ginger peanut sesame noodles

Ron Badach makes the Asian dish with Amy.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ron Badach of Callicoon Kitchen stopped by to share his recipe for ginger peanut sesame noodles. Click here to visit his website.

Callicoon Kitchen’s Ginger Peanut Sesame Noodles

Ingredients

8 oz spaghetti or bucatini pasta
1/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 tsp hot sauce
1/2 tsp minced fresh ginger
1/2 tsp minced fresh garlic
1 scallion (white part, leave green for garnish) thin sliced
1/4 lime, juiced
1/4 cup water
1 tsp dark soy sauce

Directions

Cook paste al dente and set aside.In a large mixing bowl whisk peanut butter with all remaining ingredients (except for water and dark soy sauce) until a creamy consistency forms.

Then drizzle in water and whisk briskly.

It may seem slightly watery but will tighten once pasta is added.

Add pasta and toss until pasta is coated.

Add dark soy sauce.

Garnish with black and white sesame seeds, green scallion and red pepper flakes. 

