How to make a delicious egg casserole

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg council joins our show live with the perfect holiday breakfast recipe, a breakfast casserole sure to please the whole family.
12 large eggs
1 cup sour cream (low fat is fine)
¼ cup milk (low fat and carb-free is fine)
2 cups Shredded Cheddar cheese
Dash salt and pepper
2 pounds pork or turkey breakfast sausage*
1 cup green bell pepper, diced
1 cup red bell pepper, diced
4 scallions, diced (include some of green part)
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13” casserole dish**.
- Combine eggs, sour cream, milk, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl and whisk until well blended.
- Cook sausage over medium heat, breaking it apart into small pieces as it cooks. Drain very well on paper towels, removing as much fat as possible. Add to egg mixture.
- Sauté diced peppers and scallions for 3 min. in the same pan sausage was cooked in (reserve some chopped peppers, uncooked, to garnish later). Add egg mixture.
- Pour mixture into the casserole dish and bake for 40 – 50 minutes or until the edges are set and firm.
- Garnish with set-aside chopped peppers and a bit of parsley. Serve warm. Leftovers are great microwaved!
Makes Twelve 3x4” portions
*We tested it with two 9.6 oz. pkg. precooked turkey sausage crumbles as well as regular pork sausage (like Jimmy Dean’s) and found the turkey version just as flavorful with a lot less fat. We heated the crumbles in a hot skillet, breaking any large crumbles, shoved it aside and sauteed the peppers and scallions in the hot pan. We also tested it with less sausage (1 pound vs. 2 pounds) and found it to be less dense, but still delicious.
**For a festive presentation, we sprayed a Bundt pan and baked the casserole in that. Cool the pan on a baking rack and as soon as you can handle the pan, flip it out onto a plate – serve in 8 – 12 wedges. Garnish with dollops of sour cream and some salsa.