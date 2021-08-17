How to find support when facing eviction

RICHMOND, Va. -- The housing crisis happening around the country is impacting families and individuals in our communities. Denise Crews of Commonwealth Catholic Charities and Michelle Jones of Housing Opportunities Made Equal stopped by the studio to share their mission and what we can do to support families in our community in need. For more information, visit the Housing Opportunities Made Equal and Commonwealth Catholic Charities websites.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 14:07:19-04
