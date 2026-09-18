How The Code 9 Project is supporting frontline workers and advocating for the prevention of PTSD and suicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Frontline positions like police officers, members of military and emergency medial professionals come with high stress. There is a nonprofit organization putting first responders first.

Brandilee Baker is president and co-founder of The Code 9 Project.

The Code 9 Project is a national nonprofit organization that provides education and training for first responders, veterans and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Baker talked with Virginia This Morning about the trainings that The Code 9 Project provides law enforcement and first responders as well as their mission to educate and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for all first responders, veterans and their families. The Code 9 Project also has a peer support hotline and critical incident response team.

Click here to visit their website. You can also find The Code 9 Project on Facebook and Instagram.