How the American Heart Association supports ‘Healthy School Meals for All’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association’s Healthy School Meals for All initiative is tackling food insecurity head-on by advocating for legislation to provide every Virginia student healthy school meals at no cost.

With one in seven Virginia children living in food-insecure households, these meals can be the healthiest — and sometimes only — food kids receive each day.

Emily Moore, Region Senior State Government Relations Lead, stopped by our studio to talk about their work and its impact.

The American Heart Association is located at 4217 Park Place Court in Glen Allen. For more information, give them a call at (804) 747-8334 or visit heart.org/Virginia. Connect on Facebook and Instagram, too!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION*}