How Bryant & Stratton College serves as a premier talent resource for local healthcare partners

RICHMOND, Va. -- As healthcare needs evolve alongside growing patient populations, the focus remains on building a well-trained, compassionate workforce.

Joining us today is Beth Murphy, Market Director at Bryant & Stratton College, to share how the College continues to serve as a premier talent resource for local healthcare partners.

She also told us about a special Lunch & Learn event coming up on Wednesday, October 21 at 12 and 5:30 p.m.

The Richmond-Chesterfield Campus is located at 101 Gateway Centre Pkwy, Suite 210 in North Chesterfield. Give them a call at 888-839-1718 or click here for their website. You’ll also find them on Facebook/LinkedIn/Instagram: @BSCRichmond.

{***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE***}