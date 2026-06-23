How a Historic Virginia House Sparked a Best-Selling Writing Career

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author Sharon Virts joined Virginia This Morning to share the remarkable journey that began with rescuing and restoring an abandoned historic home — and ended with a series of acclaimed historical novels inspired by its stories.

The house was in disrepair when Sharon and her husband took on its restoration. Originally a labor of love to save a piece of local history, the project took a creative turn when a screenwriter friend suggested Sharon write about the house’s past.

Since then, the house’s stories have continued to inspire her bestselling works, including Veil of Doubt, based on a chilling true crime in Leesburg involving a woman accused of killing her family.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHARON VIRTS*}