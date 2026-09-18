Hop back into reading with tips from Sharon Virts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author and book advocate Sharon Virts stopped by the show to encourage viewers to rediscover the joy of reading and make books a regular part of daily life. Read with Sharon, focuses on current historical fiction titles and often includes virtual conversations with authors about inspiration, historical research, and the writing process.

Readers can learn more or sign up at sharonvirts.com and connect online using the hashtag #ReadWithSharon. Sharon is also offering a special Read with Sharon canvas book bag to those who mention hearing about the club on Virginia This Morning.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHARON VIRTS*}