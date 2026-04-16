Honoring James M. “Jim” Holland at the 2026 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs celebrated the 18th Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, recognizing seven exemplary individuals for their extraordinary contributions to public service. Among them was James M. “Jim” Holland, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

The awards will be televised on Thursday, April 23rd at 7:30 p.m., with an encore airing on Sunday, May 3rd at 11:35 p.m. on CBS 6.

For more information about the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, visit wilder.vcu.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

