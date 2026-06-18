RICHMOND, Va. -- The Woodland Restoration Foundation is dedicated to preserving and restoring Woodland Cemetery, a historic African American burial ground in Richmond that stands as a symbol of hope, resistance, and resilience. Today, the foundation works to protect this heritage through storytelling, community engagement, and hands-on restoration.
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Honoring History: Woodland Cemetery’s Role in Preservation, Hope, and Community
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The Woodland Restoration Foundation is dedicated to preserving and restoring Woodland Cemetery, a historic African American burial ground in Richmond that stands as a symbol of hope, resistance, and resilience. Today, the foundation works to protect this heritage through storytelling, community engagement, and hands-on restoration.