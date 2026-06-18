Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Honoring History: Woodland Cemetery’s Role in Preservation, Hope, and Community

Woodland Cemetery
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Woodland Restoration Foundation is dedicated to preserving and restoring Woodland Cemetery, a historic African American burial ground in Richmond that stands as a symbol of hope, resistance, and resilience. Today, the foundation works to protect this heritage through storytelling, community engagement, and hands-on restoration.
Learn more, volunteer, or donate: Woodland Restoration Foundation

VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!