Home Ownership and the Middle Class
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 12:36:07-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Bianca D'Alessio of Nest Seekers International joined us live to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit her website. Connect with her on Instagram as well.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.