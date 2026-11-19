RICHMOND, Va. -- Bistro 804 is serving up holiday flavor with seasonal cocktails, catering favorites and a special event supporting a local literary organization. Guests can enjoy festive drinks such as a cranberry cinnamon mule, bourbon eggnog cocktail and Oaxaca Old Fashioned, along with catering options ranging from charcuterie and holiday desserts to baked ziti, lasagna and salads.

Claus for the Cause will take place Dec. 13 and 19 at The Local at Forest and Ridge , 403 Northridge Road in Henrico. Each day features three seatings with a fixed menu, mocktails, cocktails and a chance to mingle with Richmond’s own Mr. Christmas. A portion of the proceeds will benefit James River Writers .