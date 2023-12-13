Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Holiday cookies from Leonda Jiggetts of the Sweetest Thing

Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 12:58:25-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Leonda Jiggetts, the baker behind Sweetest Thing Bakery shared her perfect holiday cookies. To order cookies and cupcakes by the dozen, visit thesweetestthingrva.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!