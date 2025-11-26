Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highland cows, Hanover flowers and sweet treats come together for Festive Family Farm Day at Thistledew Fold

It’s happening Sunday, December 7th in Montpelier.
Posted

MONTPELIER, Va. -- Experience the charm of the countryside at Christmastime!

Festive Family Farm Day at Thistledew Fold will feature holiday cheer, cozy treats and the furriest of friends.

We visited the farm in Montpelier to talk with event hosts Kelsey Seward of Thistledew Fold and Nicole Dillon of Breemar Flower Farm. Watch the video above to see that conversation.

In addition to spending time with the Highland cows and miniature donkeys, guests will get to make an ornament from dried Hanover flowers, eat cookies from Sugar Fix Bakery in Ashland and sip cocoa from Classic Coffee & Tea in Ashland.

Festive Family Farm Day is Sunday, December 7 from 10am to 2pm. Guests reserve a one-hour time slot. Adult tickets are $35 and children under 14 are $15. All ages are welcome.

Click here for more information and to reserve your spot.

