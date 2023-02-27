HGTV’S Mike Pyle coming to The Richmond Home + Garden Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spring is almost here – and so is the Richmond Home + Garden Show presented by Woodfin: Your Home Team! The much-anticipated event will take place at the Richmond Raceway Complex on March 3-5.

Mike Pyle, landscape designer and co-host of HGTV’s Inside Out, will be there to provide expert insights.

He talked with our Evanne Armour about what you can expect plus advice for homeowners working with landscape designers. Watch the video above for their conversation.

You can meet with Mike on the Fresh Ideas Stage Saturday, March 4. His presentation are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mike will share insights to help you dream up your next landscape design project and maximize the full creative potential of your outdoor space.

At the show, there will be more than 200 home improvement, landscape design, and gardening experts under one roof. Discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation, and improvement, meet local garden and landscape specialists and designers, and shop, compare, and save with their trusted exhibitors!

Visit the show at the Richmond Raceway Complex:



Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult tickets are $9 at the door or $7 online. Children 12 and under get in free.

Click here for more information.

(Be sure to watch Virginia This Morning all week as we continue to highlight the people, businesses and experiences you’ll see at the Richmond Home + Garden Show!)

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND HOME + GARDEN SHOW PRESENTED BY WOODFIN: YOUR HOME TEAM*}

