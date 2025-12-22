Here's how you can help manage holiday stress

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is in full swing! While many people look forward to celebrating traditions and spending time with loved ones, for some, the added responsibilities and expectations can lead to stress and emotional strain.

Eugenia Perna, AVP Health Engagement Strategies at UnitedHealthcare, joined us to discuss how digital solutions can support individuals in managing their mental health during this time of year.

Visit UHC.com to explore behavioral health resources, digital tools and tips for supporting your mental well-being.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNITEDHEALTHCARE*}