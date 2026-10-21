Her Wellness 5K Walk on Oct. 24

RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Saturday, October 24, The Rose Arc, in partnership with Cry Loud Spare Not Speak Up, Inc., will be hosting the HER Wellness 5K Walk at Forest Hill Park in Richmond.

The event is about encouraging movement, wellness, sisterhood, purpose and awareness.

Cry Loud Spare Not Speak Up, Inc. founder and CEO Shirley Scarborough stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to share the details.

Click here for registration details and more information.