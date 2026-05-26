Henrico Summer Reading Challenge: “Unearth a Story”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dive into summer with the Henrico County Library’s “Unearth a Story” Summer Reading Challenge, running June 1 to August 8! Sign up through the Beanstack app, the library website, or in-person at any of Henrico’s nine library branches. Log your reading and earn fun prizes—pencils, reading logs, champ pennants, tote bags, dinosaur backpacks, water bottles, and mugs.

Registration is open throughout the program, so join anytime and share in the fun!

Find more details and sign up at henricolibrary.org.

