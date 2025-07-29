Henrico Schools’ Back-to-School Kickoff

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leslie Velez and Chris Wade shared all the details on Henrico Schools’ upcoming Back-to-School Kickoff happening Thursday, July 31st at the Henrico Sports & Events Center. For more information, visit their website linked here.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Leslie Velez and Chris Wade shared all the details on Henrico Schools’ upcoming Back-to-School Kickoff happening Thursday, July 31st at the Henrico Sports & Events Center. For more information, visit their website linked here.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.