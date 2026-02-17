RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pet Expo is a fun event for the entire family! Enjoy more than 70 exhibitors, activities, contests and puppy races — plus a kids area.

Melissa Golden, event coordinator with Henrico Humane Society stopped by with Lilly, a dog looking for a forever home, to chat about the event.

There will also be a parade of adoptable dogs at the event.

The Henrico Humane Society’s 25th Annual Pet Expo is Saturday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richmond Raceway Complex, located at 600 E. Laburnum Avenue.

Click here for more information or call 804-262-6634.