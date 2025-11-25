Henrico CASA’s “Home for Good: Holiday Edition” is bringing joy and awareness

HENRICO, Va. -- Playhouses remind us that childhood should be carefree and joyful — especially during the holidays. This winter, Henrico CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will bring that message to life with a new Home for Good: Holiday Edition event at Short Pump Town Center.

Building on the success of the organization’s signature spring event, this special edition event will feature a one-of-a-kind playhouse designed and built by Riverstone!

Kristin Blalock, Director of Partnerships at Henrico CASA, joined us in studio along with Amanda Wheeler, owner and CEO of Riverstone, to talk about the event and its impact.

Now through January 12, 2026, you can participate in the fun and support CASA’s mission by making a $10 donation. Every $10 donation is a chance to win the playhouse.

Click here for more information and tickets. Donations will close at 11:59pm on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Winners will be notified Monday, January 12, 2026.