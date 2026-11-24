RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico CASA is bringing back its Home for Good Holiday Edition with a one-of-a-kind playhouse designed to help support children who need safe, stable homes.

This year’s ski lodge-inspired playhouse was coordinated by Clark Construction with design team Baskerville and trade partners. It features a built-in bookshelf, ski-slope-style reading nook and upstairs loft.

The playhouse is on display in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods at Short Pump Town Center through mid-January. Every $10 donation to Henrico CASA’s Home for Good initiative provides an opportunity to win the playhouse. Donations will be accepted through January 10, with a winner randomly selected January 11.

Proceeds support Henrico CASA’s work advocating for children referred through the court system, including children in foster care or living with relatives. CASA volunteers help ensure those children are seen, heard and represented as decisions are made about their futures.