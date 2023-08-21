Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Help Your Kids Feel More Confident About Going Back To School

Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and expertise on exercise and a healthy diet for kids.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 12:57:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and expertise on exercise and a healthy diet for kids. For more information on Brent, visit his website or his studio website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!