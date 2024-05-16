Watch Now
Heather Van Cleave’s new book, “Bald with Fake Boobs”

Posted at 3:02 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 15:02:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- International Motivational Speaker, Heather Van Cleave joined us live with more on her new book, Bald with Fake Boobs. Join her at her upcoming book signing happening June 8th from 3 pm until 6 pm at Infinity Health, Suite 200 in Richmond. For more information, visit her website.

