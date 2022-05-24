Heartracer performs "TXT ME BACK"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond band Heartracer plays retro-infused synth pop music. They made their Virginia This Morning debut with this performance of “TXT ME BACK.” Click here to visit Heartracer’s website and find the band on Facebook and Instagram at @playheartracer.
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:36:47-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond band Heartracer plays retro-infused synth pop music. They made their Virginia This Morning debut with this performance of “TXT ME BACK.” Click here to visit Heartracer’s website and find the band on Facebook and Instagram at @playheartracer.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.