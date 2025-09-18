Healthy Habits for the Family for Back to School

RICHMOND, Va. -- Caroline Thomason Bunn, RD, CDCES joined us with her insight and tips for a healthy diet entering the school year. For more information visit beefitswhatsfordinner.com and thedairyalliance.com. Connect with Caroline on her website, carolinethomason.com and on Instagram @dietitiancaroline_.
Posted
and last updated
RICHMOND, Va. -- Caroline Thomason Bunn, RD, CDCES joined us with her insight and tips for a healthy diet entering the school year. For more information visit beefitswhatsfordinner.com and thedairyalliance.com. Connect with Caroline on her website, carolinethomason.com and on Instagram @dietitiancaroline_.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.