Healing and justice through conversation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Important conversations can move our community forward. Allan-Charles Chipman, Executive Director of Initiatives of Change USA stopped by to share more about their upcoming event. Join the conversation January 25th at 6 pm the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Museum crawl the following day, January 28th from noon until 5 pm. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 22:58:27-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.