Have a magical evening at Petals & Pixies Night Market at Agecroft Hall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spend a magical evening in Agecroft Hall's gardens at Petals & Pixies, a whimsical night market! It's happening Saturday, July 18th from 6 to 9 p.m.

Anne Kenny-Urban, executive director of Agecroft Hall & Gardens, and Manica Petty of Petty Markets stopped by to share more about the event.

Shop for special finds and gifts from local makers and small businesses. Nearly 40 local vendors will attend! There will also be local fare from food trucks on site.

Come dressed as a pixie, fairy, or your everyday self.

Shoppers are welcome to take time to explore the formal gardens of Agecroft Hall and relax on the expansive back lawn. Lawn chairs and blankets are always a good idea!

Click here for more information about Petals & Pixies Night Market. Agecroft Hall is located at 4305 Sulgrave Road in Richmond.

And you can read more in the latest issue of R•Home magazine.

R•Home's offices are located at 1910 Byrd Avenue, Suite 100 in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-355-0111. Click here to visit their website.

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