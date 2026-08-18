Haunted places, healing and history: Steve Dills on his book, ‘The Ghosts We Carry’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Not all ghosts live in haunted houses — some live in memory. That’s the premise behind Steve Dills’ book, The Ghosts We Carry.
The local author, paranormal investigator and historian stopped by to chat haunts, healing and history with our Bill Bevins.
Click here to find the book. Click here to visit the website for Transcend Paranormal.
Steve has two upcoming events:
- History, Haunts & Hamburgers at Hanover Tavern on August 20.
- A book signing at Books, Beads & More in Mechanicsville on September 19.