GTM Golf Foundation Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- Support children of veterans and active military at the GTM Golf Foundation's special fundraising golf tournament at The Foundry Golf Club on June 29. Founded just a year and a half ago, GTM Golf Foundation has already helped over 200 kids and distributed $70,000 in grants, including monthly $1,000 scholarships and essential needs like computers.

Led by Rob Henshaw, the foundation is committed to creating lasting positive impact with programs that support families of those who serve. Community participation, sponsorships, and referrals are welcome to expand this vital work.