Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Grilling with Tony Brewer of Tony's Grill RVA

Posted at 3:47 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 15:47:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’re grilling today on Virginia This Morning! Tony Brewer from Tony’s Grill RVA is back with BBQ Chicken, Hamburgers, and corn on the cob! For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!