RICHMOND, Va. -- Just three ingredients make this tasty beef dish ready for dinner! Food Health Coach, Erika Schlick joins us with her recipe for grilled picanha. Look for a Top Sirloin Cap in the grocery store and be sure to remove it from the refrigerator for an hour before you start cooking, For this recipe and more visit her website .

Ingredients

1 Picanha (top sirloin cap) 2-4lbs, fat cap on

2 tablespoons sea salt

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

1. Take the steak out of the refrigerator for one hour to come to room temperature.

2. Using a knife, carve a crosshatch pattern on the fat cap without cutting into the meat portion. (Code TRAIL gets you 10% off Nakano Knives)

3. Season with salt and rub it into the crosshatch slices.

4. You can either slice it and cook as steaks or slice the long way and skewer it for a traditional churrascaria style grilled meat.

5. Using a long metal skewer, roll the cut meat into U shapes with the fat side out, and spear with the skewer. If your pieces are large you can use two skewers to hold them together.

6. Using a pastry brush, brush some of the olive oil on the meat and sprinkle with the remaining sea salt.

7. Preheat the grill to high heat and let the grill heat up.

8. Turn off all the burners except for the one farthest from the meat and close the grill cover.

9. The meat will take 20-25 minutes to cook, depending on thickness but make sure you turn it every 5 minutes or so.

10. Use a thermometer to check and cook until the internal temperature reaches 130 F.

11. Take the meat off the grill and let it rest for 5 minutes to finish cooking and cooling.

12. Slice against the grain and serve with Chimmichuri Sauce and either Roasted Carrots or Rosemary Roasted Potatoes.