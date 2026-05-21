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Graze Craze Richmond – artful charcuterie for every occasion

Graze Craze Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Bring your entertaining to the next level with Graze Craze Richmond, where owner Laurel Otey crafts beautiful, customizable charcuterie boards perfect for any celebration. Featuring premium meats and cheeses, fresh produce, homemade hummus, and an array of dips and jams, these boards are as delicious as they are stunning. Learn more at Graze Craze Richmond

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