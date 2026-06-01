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Gracist Brand Pop-Up Gallery – June 16th at the Hofheimer Building

Gracist Brand Pop-up
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate creativity and community at the Gracist Brand Pop-Up Gallery, happening June 16th from 5:30-8pm at the Hofheimer Building! Enjoy an evening of vibrant art, drinks, and more. Explore unique pieces from the Gracist Brand, connect with local creatives, and soak in the festive atmosphere.

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