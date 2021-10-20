Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Grace Home Ministries Igniting Change Inaugural Gala 

items.[0].videoTitle
Our friend of the show Nikki-Dee Ray stopped by to share more about Grace Home Ministries' Inaugural Gala with the theme, Igniting Change.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 14:04:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Grace Home Ministries has been a positive force in our community for many years. Our friend of the show Nikki-Dee Ray stopped by to share more about their Inaugural Gala with the theme, Igniting Change. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.