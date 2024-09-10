Grace & Holy Trinity Church Presents: “Music for a Fall Day”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chase Peak, Caroline Whisnant, and Daniel Stipe stopped by to give us a preview of what to expect at their upcoming event, “Music For a Fall Day”. It’s happening Saturday, October 5th at 4 pm at Grace & Holy Trinity Church. For more information, visit their website.
