RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica made a trip out to Goat Yoga RVA to learn more about the unique services they offer. Owners Eric and Katie Evans shared the inspiration behind the experience. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 14:16:23-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica made a trip out to Goat Yoga RVA to learn more about the unique services they offer. Owners Eric and Katie Evans shared the inspiration behind the experience. For more information, visit the website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.